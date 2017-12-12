Christmas decorations stolen from man's yard

A Jonesboro man says someone stole his Christmas snowmen inflatables.

The man told police someone stole his two 7-foot snowmen from his yard sometime Monday.

Jonesboro police say the theft happened on Stephanie Lane in Jonesboro.

The snowmen are described as standing 6-7-feet tall, with one having a red banner saying "Let it Snow," and the other having its arms extended outward to its side.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to contact JPD or CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

