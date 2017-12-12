Officer shot in November honored as "Officer of the Year"

A Batesville police officer shot while responding to a call was recognized by his peers over the weekend.

Patrolman Michael Dickinson was awarded "Officer of the Year" on Saturday, December 9 at the Batesville Police Department's annual Christmas Party.

Dickinson was responding to a call on November 3 when he was shot three times by a man who was later shot and killed.

Dickinson was in the hospital for nearly three weeks following the incident.

In addition to being named Officer of the Year, Dickinson received a personalized engraved Kimber 1911 handgun courtesy of Josh and Tanya Kemp with Ozark IS IT company.

The police department also recognized Lt. John Scarbrough. He received a commendation and award of Valor from Police Chief Alan Cockrill for his actions during the November 3 incident.

