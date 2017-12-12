Woman killed in crash on Highway 67

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 67 in Randolph County Tuesday morning.

According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Holly Dorman, 37, of Maynard was killed in the crash.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), Highway 67 was closed for about an hour.

The crash occurred on Highway 67 just south of Pocahontas.

The crash report stated that Dorman pulled out from a private drive onto Highway 67 in front of a Volvo tanker truck.

The truck hit Dorman on the driver's side. Dorman was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

There were no hazmat concerns with the tanker.

