Missouri Bootheel school cancels classes due to flu

A southeast Missouri school has canceled classes for the remainder of 2017.

According to the Caruthersville School District, classes were canceled for the remainder of this week and school will not be in session from December 13 to January 1, 2018.

Superintendent J.J. Bullington told Region 8 News that students across the school district have been out because of the flu.

Classes will resume on January 2.

Bullington said the school's calendar will be revised to allow students to make up for missed finals.

The Caruthersville schools administrative office will be open 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14. The office will be closed on Friday, December 15.

