ARDOT postpones construction plans along Harrisburg Road

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is postponing plans to do road construction along portions of Harrisburg Road.

ARDOT announced Tuesday afternoon plans to start doing asphalt work on Harrisburg Road from Stadium Blvd. to Highland Drive starting Wednesday.

About an hour and fifteen minutes later, ARDOT sent another release announcing they were postponing work due to a scheduling conflict.

No word yet on when work along Harrisburg Road will be rescheduled.

The work was expected to take about three weeks, weather permitting.

ARDOT is currently doing similar work near the Hilltop area of Johnson Ave.

