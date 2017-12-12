Officials keeping close eye on burn ban violators

As burn bans are in place across Region 8, several county officials are keeping a close eye on violators.

Greene County officials are making sure no one is violating the county burn ban.

Tuesday, a Region 8 News crew rode along with Greene County OEM Coordinator, Erik Wright.

In less than an hour, three people were spotted violating the ban, burning leaves, and trash in their yards.

Wright paged local police to the scenes, where the violators were forced to put out the flames.

"It's critical," Wright said. “It takes just seconds for a fire to get out of control in this windy, dry weather.”

Tuesday, police gave only warnings to people burning, while they also educated them about the dangers.

“You know when conditions are right like they are right now, it’s critical,” he said. “What happened in Paragould a couple of weeks ago could have easily destroyed homes and conditions were very similar then.”

Wright said violators can be fined.

