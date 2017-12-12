City purchases $40,000 worth of playground equipment

After years of saving and no luck on receiving a grant, Monette has made a big purchase for kids in the community.

Mayor Jerry Qualls said the city purchased new playground equipment.

“It’s about $40,000 worth of new equipment, it has all kinds of things for kids to play on,” Qualls said.

Kids in Monette use the City Park daily in all kinds of weather; however, the park’s play equipment is aging.

The new play area will have slides, swings, climbing features and much more.

Qualls said the equipment will also be suitable for special needs children, something the city is thrilled about.

“This will mean a lot to them,” Qualls said. “They use that park a lot we have a lot of kids who use it and feel this is necessary. It will surprise them.”

The new equipment should be installed Spring of 2018 at the City Park.

