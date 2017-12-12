Arkansas lawmakers ask panel to reconsider dicamba ban

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers have recommended state regulators reconsider their plan to ban a controversial herbicide that's been blamed for widespread damage by farmers who say it's drifted onto their crops.

A subcommittee of the Legislative Council on Tuesday voted to delay considering rules proposed by the state Plant Board to prohibit the use of dicamba from April 16 through Oct. 31 next year. The subcommittee's recommendation on Friday goes before the full council, which is the Legislature's primary governing body when lawmakers aren't in session.

Monsanto, a maker of the herbicide, has filed a lawsuit in state court challenging the ban. The Missouri-based company has asked a judge to block the state from enforcing the ban.

