Audit reveals financial challenges for Pemiscot Co. hospital

A recent audit of one southeast Missouri hospital showed it's in quite a challenging financial situation.

According to the audit, the Pemiscot Memorial Health System has continued operations while in a deficit since 2013.

The report added the board has taken efforts to stabilize the hospital's finances while relying on debt and funding from state and federal programs.

In 2016, the hospital operated with around $602,000, or enough to cover the operating costs for 6.4 days.

The hospital also received an overall performance rating of good, according to the audit.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android