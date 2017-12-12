Dressbarn closing at The Mall at Turtle Creek

The Dress Barn is closing its doors inside The Mall at Turtle Creek.

A flier was sent via mail to residents in the area.

The flier also states that visitors of the Dress Barn in Jonesboro can visit their other locations in the area. One store is in Little Rock at the outlets of Little Rock and the other is at Countrywood Crossing in Cordova, TN.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android