A-State Red Wolves leave for bowl game

The Arkansas State Red Wolves left for their the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, AL on Tuesday.

A group of dedicated Red Wolves fans braved the cold Tuesday morning to see their favorite team off to the game.

Players stopped to say hello to the fans and thanked them for their support as they loaded up on to their buses.

Player Donovan Ransom said they’re ready for the big game.

“The bowl game is going to be fun,” Ransom said. “It’s a great experience for the team and we’re going to do the right things we need to do and have a lot of fun.

