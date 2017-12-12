Soldier surprises kids at school

A soldier in the Missouri Army National Guard surprised his fifth grader during an assembly on Dec. 8 in Poplar Bluff.

Sgt. 1st Class Terry White returned with the 1-138th Infantry Regiment after being deployed to the Arabian Peninsula of Qatar in February. He last saw his daughter Aaryn Johnson the day after Christmas in 2016.

Students at Poplar Bluff Middle School were seated in the cafeteria and began to listen to Assistant Principal Angie Jackson talk about expectations when White walked out and tapped Aaryn on the shoulder.

“It just makes me feel special,” Aaryn said.

Later in the day, White surprised his eighth-grade son Alex Clinton in a more low-key manner at the junior high.

