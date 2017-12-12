A-State Chancellor surprises graduate student who couldn't attend ceremony

One student at Arkansas State University couldn't attend the graduation ceremony over the weekend, so Dr. Kelly Damphousse made a special delivery Tuesday.

Damphousse surprised the graduate, Amy Pratt, at Marmaduke Elementary School.

Pratt earned her Masters in Education online but couldn't attend.

That's when Damphousse showed up to her classroom, with cap and gown in one hand and a diploma in the other.

Damphousse took time to address the students while surprising her as well.

"Your teacher is one of our graduates and she wasn't able to go to graduation on Saturday but she graduated with her master's degree in education and we're so proud of her," Damphousse told the classroom. "I wanted to bring you your diploma cover and cap and gown."

Damphousse presented Pratt with her cap, gown, and diploma while the two posed for a picture.

