Two charged after father finds bruises on child

Two people are charged after a 4-year-old told his father that he was hit.

According to a news release from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies met with a complainant on Oct. 14 who said he had picked up his son from his mother's home.

He noticed bruising on the child and the boy stated “Aaron hit me,” referring to the complainant's ex-wife’s boyfriend, Aaron Maricle.

That was when the complainant contacted law enforcement.

A joint investigation between the sheriff’s office and the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division began immediately.

Interviews were conducted with the victim, the child’s mother Jenah Horning, and her boyfriend Aaron Maricle.

Horning and Maricle both admitted to spanking the child prior to the investigation. Maricle said he “may have struck him” harder than intended.

On Dec. 11, Investigator Brad Breeding with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office prepared an affidavit for the arrest of both Horning and Maricle.

Prosecuting Attorney Holly Meyer charged Horning with permitting abuse of a minor and charged Maricle with second-degree battery.

Horning’s bond was set at $10,000 while Maricle’s bond was set at $15,000.

They are scheduled to appear in Stone County Circuit Court on Jan. 11, 2018.

