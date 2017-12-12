Getting a loan while shopping online

The cyber shopping season is in full swing but some retailers are offering something new.

A number of retailers are offering shoppers instant loans for consumer purchases.

Julie Ingle is with Affirm, one of several companies that now offer the instant shopping loans.

“We don’t charge late fees; we don’t charge deferred interest, we don’t charge compounding interests. So it’s a simple interest product,” Ingle said.

Typically you give basic information and get told whether you are approved in less than a minute.

The most important thing is to be patient and decide what is best for you.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android