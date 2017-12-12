City frustrated with inconsistent mailing service

For months the city of Hoxie has dealt with inconsistent mailing services with the U.S. Postal service in town.

“A lady came in with questions because she had just received her water and sewer bill which was mailed over a month ago,” said Mayor Lanny Tinker. “Fortunately she paid it off when it was due.”

According to the city’s Facebook post, water bills are not arriving at households on time. Sometimes a month after it is due.

Tinker said that should not be an excuse to not pay the bill on time.

“Our residents know that the bill is due on the 10th of every month,” said Tinker. “No matter when the paper comes in the mail, they know to pay that bill before or on that date. We see people come in every month into the city hall. Some of them want to debate with us and say, I didn't get a bill. Well, unfortunately, we don't know that for certain.”

Tinker said they do not know why the mailing service is so delayed and he said he did not know, but they are trying to figure it out for the sake of the city.

“We have reached out to congressmen, senators, and even the U.S. Postal service itself to fix the delays,” said Tinker. “We are still dealing with this months down the line.”

Tinker said in the meantime while they work to figure the issue out, he wants residents to do their part as they continue to serve the residents.

“We put the message out there to encourage residents to get some type of system in place or reminder to let them know to pay their bills on time,” said Tinker.

Tinker said any late payments will be penalized with a 10% fine. A payment that hasn’t been made by the 20th of the month goes up to $32.

“This is a way for us to try to be proactive with this issue,” said Tinker. “If you don’t receive your paper bill, just call up to the clerk’s office, see how much it is and come up and pay it.”

