WATCH deputies rescue woman from burning home on GMR8

We have incredible video from Texas on Good Morning Region 8.

Three brave deputies rush into a burning home to save a woman.

At 6:30 a.m., you’ll get a look at the rescue caught on a body camera.

Plus, Meteorologist Justin Logan has a warning regarding the wildfire conditions in Arkansas today.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android