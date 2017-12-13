Housekeeper accused of cleaning out woman's jewelry

A Jonesboro housekeeper faces a felony charge after police say she cleaned out a woman’s jewelry collection.

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Carmen Lee Ann Tyler, 39, with theft of $25,000 or more.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Tyler stole around $27,000 worth of jewelry from a Jonesboro woman’s residence.

The victim told detectives she believed one of her housekeepers had stolen the items, which included a Rolex watch, because they had access to the home.

During his investigation, Detective Chad Hogard stated he discovered Tyler had sold several items matching the description of the items stolen.

“Tyler was also one of the victim’s housekeepers,” Hogard stated.

When he interviewed Tyler about the thefts, the detective said she “admitted to taking the jewelry because she was in need of money.”

Tyler is being held on a $1,500 cash/surety bond awaiting a Jan. 29 appearance in circuit court.

If convicted of the Class B felony, Tyler could be fined as much as $15,000 and be sentenced to 5 to 20 years in prison.

