CCSO: Suspect caught on camera using stolen credit cards

A Jonesboro man faces theft charges after investigators say he was caught on camera trying to use stolen debit and credit cards.

Collin Blake Miller, 22, appeared before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler on a bench warrant Wednesday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Miller is accused of stealing a 1998 GMC pickup truck from a home in Craighead County on Nov. 16.

The victim told sheriff’s deputies his debit and credit cards were in the truck when it was stolen.

Sgt. Ron Richardson reported the cards were used at various gas stations in Craighead County and the Walmart in Trumann.

“Video from Kum & Go in Brookland shows Collin Blake Miller and another male in the stolen truck using and attempting to use the stolen debit cards,” Richardson stated.

The detective said they were able to identify Miller as the suspect from the video and a witness.

On Dec. 8, a judge found probable cause to arrest Miller on suspicion of theft of property less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000; and theft of a debit/credit card.

He’s being held on a $3,500 cash/surety bond awaiting a Jan. 29 court appearance.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

