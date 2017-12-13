Woman killed when SUV overturns - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman killed when SUV overturns

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

A 19-year-old woman died Wednesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 1:14 p.m. on County Road 351, one mile west of Caruthersville.

According to the online traffic crash report, Kelli D. Coleman of Hayti was northbound when her 2005 Nissan Murano traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

An ambulance took her to the Pemiscot County Hospital where a doctor pronounced her dead.

The report said Coleman was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

