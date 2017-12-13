St. Bernards honors lost loved ones during annual Christmas even - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

St. Bernards honors lost loved ones during annual Christmas event

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The holiday season is not always full of cheer.

Losing a loved one during this time of year can be especially difficult.

St. Bernards’ annual Christmas event, Moments of Remembrance, allows people to grieve their losses, surrounded by those who are going through similar situations.

The Director of St. Bernards Hospice, Donna Lowe, said it’s a way to help families adjust for the loss of their loved one.

“This gives them a group of people where they can all have the same feelings and have the same experience,” Lowe said.

St. Bernards also encouraged those who attended to bring an ornament that represented their lost loved one.

“If they liked fishing or if they liked hunting, they’ll bring those kind of ornaments,” Lowe said.

During Moments of Remembrance, they held a ceremony so families could light a candle and place their ornaments on the tree.

After the event, families chose to either take the ornament home or leave it for St. Bernards Hospice to display on their tree for years to come.

Tabitha Watkins went to the event to honor her grandmother, whom she lost three years ago.

Watkins said she has gone to the event every year since then.

“Christmas was her favorite holiday,” Watkins said. “It kind of makes me feel like she’s here.”

Lowe said this event is an important way for families who are mourning to express their feelings.

“It’s so important because if you’ve lost someone in this hustle bustle of the season where everyone is happy, you’re not happy,” Lowe said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Traffic stops end with happy families in Jackson County

    Traffic stops end with happy families in Jackson County

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-14 04:38:02 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:52 PM EST2017-12-14 04:52:54 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department put their own spin on Shop with a Cop this holiday season as they made several traffic-stops for a giving reason.

    The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department put their own spin on Shop with a Cop this holiday season as they made several traffic-stops for a giving reason.

  • A-State goes bowling Wednesday

    A-State goes bowling Wednesday

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 9:36 PM EST2017-12-14 02:36:16 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:39 PM EST2017-12-14 03:39:52 GMT
    A-State defensive end Ja'Von Rolland-Jones looks on as A-State defensive back Blaise Taylor bowls Wednesday night in Montgomery, Ala. (Source: KAIT)A-State defensive end Ja'Von Rolland-Jones looks on as A-State defensive back Blaise Taylor bowls Wednesday night in Montgomery, Ala. (Source: KAIT)

    The A-State Red Wolves are set to go bowling Saturday night when they face Middle Tennessee in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl before a national audience on ESPN.

    The A-State Red Wolves are set to go bowling Saturday night when they face Middle Tennessee in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl before a national audience on ESPN.

  • Sharp Co. SO: Child with head injury, father arrested

    Sharp Co. SO: Child with head injury, father arrested

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 7:06 PM EST2017-12-14 00:06:17 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:04 PM EST2017-12-14 03:04:54 GMT
    Carl Adrian Ring (Source: Sharp County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Carl Adrian Ring (Source: Sharp County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A Sharp County man is in trouble with the law in connection with an investigation into his three-month-old child having a head injury, Sharp County authorities said Wednesday. 

    A Sharp County man is in trouble with the law in connection with an investigation into his three-month-old child having a head injury, Sharp County authorities said Wednesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly