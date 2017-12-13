St. Bernards honors lost loved ones during annual Christmas event

The holiday season is not always full of cheer.

Losing a loved one during this time of year can be especially difficult.

St. Bernards’ annual Christmas event, Moments of Remembrance, allows people to grieve their losses, surrounded by those who are going through similar situations.

The Director of St. Bernards Hospice, Donna Lowe, said it’s a way to help families adjust for the loss of their loved one.

“This gives them a group of people where they can all have the same feelings and have the same experience,” Lowe said.

St. Bernards also encouraged those who attended to bring an ornament that represented their lost loved one.

“If they liked fishing or if they liked hunting, they’ll bring those kind of ornaments,” Lowe said.

During Moments of Remembrance, they held a ceremony so families could light a candle and place their ornaments on the tree.

After the event, families chose to either take the ornament home or leave it for St. Bernards Hospice to display on their tree for years to come.

Tabitha Watkins went to the event to honor her grandmother, whom she lost three years ago.

Watkins said she has gone to the event every year since then.

“Christmas was her favorite holiday,” Watkins said. “It kind of makes me feel like she’s here.”

Lowe said this event is an important way for families who are mourning to express their feelings.

“It’s so important because if you’ve lost someone in this hustle bustle of the season where everyone is happy, you’re not happy,” Lowe said.

