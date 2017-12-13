New 911 center to have sleeping quarters, quiet room

As the construction of the new Greene County 911 Center inches closer to completion, Region 8 News learned of an interesting space incorporated into the building.

According to the Greene County 911 Coordinator Mike McCammon, the facility will include a “Quiet Room.”

“It’s a place for 911 operators to go after they take a stressful call, deal with a stressful situation, they can go there to unwind and decompress,” McCammon said. “When they were putting the blueprints together for this building, it’s one of the things we wanted.”

It’s called the Quiet Room but serves another purpose.

McCammon said it will be a sleeping quarters stocked with cots, couches, shower facilities, a refrigerator, televisions and more.

“It will be like home for them,” he said. “If they have to stay overnight, they have somewhere to go like if we have inclement weather, a major disaster and they can’t leave.”

McCammon said Wednesday, the city of Paragould will dispatch all agencies in the county except the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

“The sheriff has decided to maintain his own dispatch and we will have a working relationship with his dispatch center to dispatch emergency calls we receive,” he said. “All 911 calls will be routed to the new center once we open.”

The construction of the building should be completed this week. Once done, the process of installing technology will begin.

McCammon expects to open the new center in mid-March or early April.

