$3 million project to impact residents, Mayor says

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Senath Mayor, Joe Lane (Source: KAIT) Senath Mayor, Joe Lane (Source: KAIT)
SENATH, MO (KAIT) -

In the Missouri Bootheel, the city of Senath is nearing the start of a $3 million project, which impacts residents.

Senath Mayor Joe Lane said the small town will soon have a new 150,000-gallon water tank, new water lines and upgrading to electronic meters.

The new meters will affect every resident. Lane said they will detect leaks, save the city money and manpower.

“The city collector can sit here and read your meters, see where you were leaking when you were leaking,” Lane said. “This is a big boost for us.”

The meters will be more accurate than the manual ones the city is currently using.

As for the water tank, it will store more water and will now meet the Department of Natural Resources regulations.

Lane said the project should start in early 2018. 

