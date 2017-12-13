Grant allows Hoxie to create digital mapping system

The city of Hoxie is using its last year of a 10-year grant to step into the digital age.

The physical maps of the city water system will be changed to a digital form that can be accessed by computers.

Crews worked to get the GPS locations of every hydrant, main valve, flushing point and tank in the water system.

For the last 10 years, the Arkansas Department of Health has had a Sustainable Infrastructure Mapping Initiative grant.

This is the last year the grant will be available.

Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto says the upgrade will be very beneficial in the training of new firefighters.

“Now, it will be GPS and also on a computer,” Ditto said. “We can pull it up, and the newer firefighters can come in and quickly identify where the hydrants are in town.”

Ditto said they can also now teach off the maps on a computer.

Firefighters will also be able to pull up the maps on their phones using an app.

Ditto said this will make things much more efficient.

The maps should be finalized in about three weeks.

