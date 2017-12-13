Grant allows Hoxie to create digital mapping system - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Grant allows Hoxie to create digital mapping system

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Hoxie is using its last year of a 10-year grant to step into the digital age.

The physical maps of the city water system will be changed to a digital form that can be accessed by computers.

Crews worked to get the GPS locations of every hydrant, main valve, flushing point and tank in the water system.

For the last 10 years, the Arkansas Department of Health has had a Sustainable Infrastructure Mapping Initiative grant.

This is the last year the grant will be available.

Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto says the upgrade will be very beneficial in the training of new firefighters.

“Now, it will be GPS and also on a computer,” Ditto said. “We can pull it up, and the newer firefighters can come in and quickly identify where the hydrants are in town.”

Ditto said they can also now teach off the maps on a computer.

Firefighters will also be able to pull up the maps on their phones using an app.

Ditto said this will make things much more efficient.

The maps should be finalized in about three weeks.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Traffic stops end with happy families in Jackson County

    Traffic stops end with happy families in Jackson County

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-14 04:38:02 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:52 PM EST2017-12-14 04:52:54 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department put their own spin on Shop with a Cop this holiday season as they made several traffic-stops for a giving reason.

    The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department put their own spin on Shop with a Cop this holiday season as they made several traffic-stops for a giving reason.

  • A-State goes bowling Wednesday

    A-State goes bowling Wednesday

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 9:36 PM EST2017-12-14 02:36:16 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:39 PM EST2017-12-14 03:39:52 GMT
    A-State defensive end Ja'Von Rolland-Jones looks on as A-State defensive back Blaise Taylor bowls Wednesday night in Montgomery, Ala. (Source: KAIT)A-State defensive end Ja'Von Rolland-Jones looks on as A-State defensive back Blaise Taylor bowls Wednesday night in Montgomery, Ala. (Source: KAIT)

    The A-State Red Wolves are set to go bowling Saturday night when they face Middle Tennessee in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl before a national audience on ESPN.

    The A-State Red Wolves are set to go bowling Saturday night when they face Middle Tennessee in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl before a national audience on ESPN.

  • Sharp Co. SO: Child with head injury, father arrested

    Sharp Co. SO: Child with head injury, father arrested

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 7:06 PM EST2017-12-14 00:06:17 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:04 PM EST2017-12-14 03:04:54 GMT
    Carl Adrian Ring (Source: Sharp County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Carl Adrian Ring (Source: Sharp County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A Sharp County man is in trouble with the law in connection with an investigation into his three-month-old child having a head injury, Sharp County authorities said Wednesday. 

    A Sharp County man is in trouble with the law in connection with an investigation into his three-month-old child having a head injury, Sharp County authorities said Wednesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly