Toys delivered to needy children in Craighead County

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd collects toys to give to needy children in Craighead County. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook)

It was a delivery day for Craighead County deputies as they took toys to needy children throughout the county.

Officials said the toys were sorted and collected after a toy drive Saturday, with the donations going to needy families in the county.

The department has hosted the toy drive for three years, with officials saying the community has played a huge role in the success of the event.

