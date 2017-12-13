Toys delivered to needy children in Craighead County - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Toys delivered to needy children in Craighead County

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd collects toys to give to needy children in Craighead County. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook) Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd collects toys to give to needy children in Craighead County. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

It was a delivery day for Craighead County deputies as they took toys to needy children throughout the county. 

Officials said the toys were sorted and collected after a toy drive Saturday, with the donations going to needy families in the county.

The department has hosted the toy drive for three years, with officials saying the community has played a huge role in the success of the event. 

