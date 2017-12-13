Sharp Co. SO: Child with head injury, father arrested - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sharp Co. SO: Child with head injury, father arrested

Carl Adrian Ring (Source: Sharp County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Carl Adrian Ring (Source: Sharp County Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Sharp County man is in trouble with the law in connection with an investigation into his three-month-old child having a head injury, Sharp County authorities said Wednesday. 

According to Sharp County Sheriff's Department Detective Aaron Presser, Carl Adrian Ring of Poughkeepsie was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree battery in the case. 

Sharp County 911 got a call around noon Monday about a three-month-old child being found unresponsive at a home on Rings Chapel Road. An ambulance met the parents, who were headed to the hospital, and noticed that the child was not breathing and did not have a pulse, Presser said. 

The child, who was in critical condition, was later airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital, Presser said.

Ring was questioned by authorities and was arrested.   

