Sharp Co. SO: Child with head injury, father arrested

A Sharp County man is in trouble with the law in connection with an investigation into his three-month-old child having a head injury, Sharp County authorities said Wednesday.

According to Sharp County Sheriff's Department Detective Aaron Presser, Carl Adrian Ring of Poughkeepsie was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree battery in the case.

Sharp County 911 got a call around noon Monday about a three-month-old child being found unresponsive at a home on Rings Chapel Road. An ambulance met the parents, who were headed to the hospital, and noticed that the child was not breathing and did not have a pulse, Presser said.

The child, who was in critical condition, was later airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital, Presser said.

Ring was questioned by authorities and was arrested.

