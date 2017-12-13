Versona to close Christmas Eve, employees say

A clothing store in the Mall at Turtle Creek that emphasizes Italian fashions for women will close its doors this holiday season, employees at the store said Wednesday.

Versona has stores in about 20 states and opened in Sept. 2011, according to the company's website . The store was the second one to announce Wednesday it is closing its store at the mall.

Versona is closing Christmas Eve.

On Tuesday , the Dress Barn location in Jonesboro announced it was closing as well.

The company sent out a flyer by mail, saying their last day is Dec. 16. However, officials said the company's stores in Little Rock and Cordova, Tenn. will remain open.

Region 8 News has reached out to mall management several times Wednesday about both stores closing but mall officials have yet to respond.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android