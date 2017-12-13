Funeral home faces suspension after cremation mix-up, officials - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Funeral home faces suspension after cremation mix-up, officials say

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

A funeral home in Batesville faces a temporary suspension after it reportedly cremated the wrong body.

According to the NBC affiliate, KARK in Little Rock, the Arkansas State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors held a special meeting Wednesday in which they suspended Willis Funeral Services.

According to the funeral home’s attorney, the VA hospital had two bodies and accidentally switched the men’s identities.

One man was picked up by another funeral home and was embalmed while the other was taken to Willis Funeral Service and cremated, KARK reported.

A temporary suspension order said the state inspected Willis Funeral Services on Dec. 5 and found paperwork errors.

The funeral home’s attorney said they have never issued a formal complaint and did not find out about the suspension until it was issued.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

