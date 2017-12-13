A-State goes bowling Wednesday

A-State defensive end Ja'Von Rolland-Jones looks on as A-State defensive back Blaise Taylor bowls Wednesday night in Montgomery, Ala. (Source: KAIT)

The A-State Red Wolves are set to go bowling Saturday night when they face Middle Tennessee in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl before a national audience on ESPN.

However, on Wednesday, the team also went bowling .... this time on the lanes.

The team participated in a bowling night at the Bama Lanes in Montgomery, AL as part of bowl festivities. The players enjoyed the evening while eating food and bowling.

"I am here to have some fun," running back Warren Wand told Region 8 News special correspondent Ja'Von Rolland-Jones. Wand said he was trying to score 150 on the lanes Wednesday night.

Defensive back Blaise Taylor also went bowling Wednesday night.

"That's for the senior class," Taylor said after hitting a strike right down the middle.

Both Taylor and Rolland-Jones hope to win one more for the senior class Saturday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

