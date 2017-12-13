Traffic stops end with happy families in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department put their own spin on Shop with a Cop this holiday season as they made traffic stops for a giving reason.

“What we are doing is we are going to try to go out and drive around to find families in vehicles with their children,” said Captain Ricky Morales with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. “We are going to surprise them and put a big smile on their faces. That is what it is all about.”

One by one, the deputies pulled over drivers to give presents to the children that were made possible through a generous donation.

“Back on Thanksgiving, we had two elderly gentlemen fishing on the White River and their boat stalled four miles off,” said Morales. “We went out and saved them and in return, they asked about Shop with a Cop which unfortunately we do not do. Then, he gave us a little over $150 to go buy Christmas presents for kids. We are putting that money to good use and hopefully, we get a lot of smiles.”

The department was able to buy 15 gifts for 15 boys and girls. The gifts ranged anywhere from a drone to scooters, to a Barbie doll.

Several families were caught off guard.

“For real, when he pulled me over I thought they were on something of something,” said one father picking his daughter up from daycare. “It was definitely a surprise that was the last thing on my mind but I am so thankful. I really appreciate it!”

One parent was also concerned.

“I just knew I didn’t have enough money to afford a ticket,” said a mother with her two boys. “But, this was really sweet what they did. This community is great and there are great cops out there.”

Every child and parent drove off happy which is something Morales said is the greatest gift for them.

“All we can say is thank you to those men because, without their donation, we would not have been able to make this happen,” said Morales. “Some kids probably are not going to have a Christmas this year but anyway we can try to prevent that from happening, we’ll do it.”

