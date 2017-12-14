Arkansas woman warns of buying fake toys online - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas woman warns of buying fake toys online

SHERWOOD, AR (KAIT) -

An Arkansas woman has a warning for holiday shoppers after she bought a fake toy online.

Sherwood resident Elizabeth Wirges told KATV she was searching for one of the season’s hottest holiday toys.

When she couldn’t find Fingerlings in stores, she found one for sale on Facebook.

She ordered it and when the toy finally shipped months after ordering, Wirges said she knew right away it was a fake.

To find out her tips on avoiding this and to learn how she ended up getting a full refund click here

