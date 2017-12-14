GCSO: Man said he smoked meth before visiting jail

A man who reportedly smoked meth before visiting his sister at the Greene County jail ended up staying the night.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, Sgt. Dustin Estes responded to a call of some people “high in the lobby of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.”

When he arrived, Estes said he found 20-year-old Jacob Taber of Paragould “talking to the wall and acting very strange.”

After noting in his initial incident report that Taber’s eyes were “pinpoint,” Estes arrested Taber on suspicion of public intoxication.

“Mr. Taber then stated he smoked meth before he came to the jail and that wasn’t illegal,” Estes stated in the report.

The deputy then released Taber into the custody of jail staff.

Taber remains in custody on a $220 cash bond awaiting a Dec. 14 appearance in district court.

