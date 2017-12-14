Police announce $50k reward in killings of mother, 2 kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock police have announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the killings of a mother and her two young children.

Police announced the reward Wednesday in the deaths of 24-year-old Mariah Cunningham, 5-year-old A'Layliah Fisher and 4-year-old Elijah Fisher. Police say their bodies were found Dec. 5 by Cunningham's grandmother, who was concerned because the children hadn't gone to school.

Police have not yet said how Cunningham and her children died, but said the case is considered a triple homicide. Funerals are set for Saturday.

An obituary for A'Layliah says she died in her mother's arms, and that she loved reading, school, playing with her brother and "bossing people around." Elijah was described as a "brave little soldier in God's Angel Army."

