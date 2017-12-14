Former death row inmate in Arkansas released on parole

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas inmate who spent more than 14 years on death row has been released on parole.



Tim Howard was originally sentenced to death for the 1997 slayings of a south Arkansas couple. But his conviction was overturned in 2013 and at a new trial, he was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 38 years in prison. Howard has maintained his innocence.



The state Parole Board approved Howard's parole last month, and Arkansas Community Correction spokeswoman Dina Tyler says Howard was released Wednesday. Tyler tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Howard's parole will require employment, periodic drug testing, obeying a curfew and having no contact with the victims' family.



Tyler says those terms are standard given Howard's conviction and number of years served.



