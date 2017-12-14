Arkansas woman to get second mental exam in murder case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas woman to get second mental exam in murder case

Jennifer Lea Collins (Source: Sharp Co. Jail via Vinelink) Jennifer Lea Collins (Source: Sharp Co. Jail via Vinelink)

ASH FLAT, Ark. (AP) - A northeastern Arkansas woman who faces a murder charge in the death of an elderly woman is getting a second mental evaluation.
    
The Batesville Guard reports that the judge granted the evaluation Tuesday in Sharp County Circuit Court for Jennifer Collins after her attorney filed a motion contesting the first one.
    
Collins faces second-degree murder in the May death of 92-year-old Jane Sandefur of Cherokee Village. Sandefur died after being severely bitten about a week before. Her son, Scott Sandefur, says the victim was in the care of Collins at the time.
    
Defense attorney R.T. Starken says the psychologist in the first evaluation didn't fully test Collins' intelligence and competency and cite case law for those requirements.
    
Prosecutor Tom Garner says he has no objections to a second evaluation.
    
