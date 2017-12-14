Arkansas Municipal League sues opioid manufacturers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Municipal League has filed a federal lawsuit against several major drug manufacturers and distributors, accusing them of creating of a public health crisis by downplaying the risks of some opioid painkillers.



The lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks punitive damages against the companies.



Little Rock television station KATV reports that there were 108 opioid-related deaths in Arkansas last year. And according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arkansas has the second-highest opioid prescription rate in the country.



The companies have denied wrongdoing in response to similar lawsuits filed around the country.



Earlier this month, the Arkansas State Medical Board approved draft regulations aimed at reducing opioid abuse, including limiting prescriptions for treatment of acute pain to a seven-day supply.

