Multi-agency drug bust leads to several arrests - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Multi-agency drug bust leads to several arrests

(Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington) (Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Several law enforcement agencies took part in a multi-county drug bust.

Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said in a news release Thursday the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force, Jonesboro Police Department, Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, Paragould Police Department, Arkansas Community Corrections, and Arkansas State Police executed 23 arrest warrants on Dec. 13 in Jonesboro, Paragould, and Marked Tree.

The investigation led to the warrants being issued for the distribution of methamphetamine and opiates in Craighead, Greene, and Poinsett counties.

As a result of the investigation, investigators seized approximately one pound of methamphetamine, 400 hydrocodone pills, and several items of drug paraphernalia such as baggies, scales, and pipes.

Ellington said the success of the bust is a result of the commitments of Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, and Paragould Police Chief Todd Stovell, along with members of the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force and officers involved in the investigation.

Those arrested in the investigation include:

  • Larry Bean
  • Donnie Dority
  • Jeremie Farris
  • Teresa Fields
  • Ginger Goodman
  • Joshua Hamilton
  • Willis Hooks
  • Kyle Ivy
  • Larry Knowlton
  • Melissa Lambdin
  • Anthony McMiller
  • Christina Metcalf
  • Holly Parker
  • Kelly Payton
  • Dawn Irvin Quinn
  • Tanya Ramirez
  • Daniel Russell
  • Reginald Stapleton
  • Lacey Taber
  • Brooke Taylor
  • William Tusing
  • Jonnie Williams
  • James Williams

Ellington said the investigation is still ongoing and law enforcement officials expect more arrests.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Multi-agency drug bust leads to several arrests

    Multi-agency drug bust leads to several arrests

    Thursday, December 14 2017 2:58 PM EST2017-12-14 19:58:19 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:59 PM EST2017-12-14 20:59:55 GMT
    (Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington)(Source: Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington)

    Several law enforcement agencies took part in a multi-county drug bust.

    Several law enforcement agencies took part in a multi-county drug bust.

  • Arkansas woman to get second mental exam in murder case

    Arkansas woman to get second mental exam in murder case

    Thursday, December 14 2017 1:26 PM EST2017-12-14 18:26:06 GMT
    Jennifer Lea Collins (Source: Sharp Co. Jail via Vinelink)Jennifer Lea Collins (Source: Sharp Co. Jail via Vinelink)

    A northeastern Arkansas woman who faces a murder charge in the death of an elderly woman is getting a second mental evaluation.

    A northeastern Arkansas woman who faces a murder charge in the death of an elderly woman is getting a second mental evaluation.

  • GCSO: Man said he smoked meth before visiting jail

    GCSO: Man said he smoked meth before visiting jail

    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:00 AM EST2017-12-14 15:00:10 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:49 PM EST2017-12-14 17:49:30 GMT
    Jacob Taber (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)Jacob Taber (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A man who reportedly smoked meth before visiting his sister at the Greene County jail ended up staying the night.

    A man who reportedly smoked meth before visiting his sister at the Greene County jail ended up staying the night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly