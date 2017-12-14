Multi-agency drug bust leads to several arrests

Several law enforcement agencies took part in a multi-county drug bust.

Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said in a news release Thursday the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force, Jonesboro Police Department, Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, Paragould Police Department, Arkansas Community Corrections, and Arkansas State Police executed 23 arrest warrants on Dec. 13 in Jonesboro, Paragould, and Marked Tree.

The investigation led to the warrants being issued for the distribution of methamphetamine and opiates in Craighead, Greene, and Poinsett counties.

As a result of the investigation, investigators seized approximately one pound of methamphetamine, 400 hydrocodone pills, and several items of drug paraphernalia such as baggies, scales, and pipes.

Ellington said the success of the bust is a result of the commitments of Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, and Paragould Police Chief Todd Stovell, along with members of the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force and officers involved in the investigation.

Those arrested in the investigation include:

Larry Bean

Donnie Dority

Jeremie Farris

Teresa Fields

Ginger Goodman

Joshua Hamilton

Willis Hooks

Kyle Ivy

Larry Knowlton

Melissa Lambdin

Anthony McMiller

Christina Metcalf

Holly Parker

Kelly Payton

Dawn Irvin Quinn

Tanya Ramirez

Daniel Russell

Reginald Stapleton

Lacey Taber

Brooke Taylor

William Tusing

Jonnie Williams

James Williams

Ellington said the investigation is still ongoing and law enforcement officials expect more arrests.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

