Increase in thefts has hit area county, Sheriff says

While we'd like to think Christmas is the season for goodwill and kind deeds, others see easy opportunities to steal.

Authorities in Clay County have seen an increase in home and car break-ins this holiday season.

Sheriff Terry Miller said it’s not a significant increase, but it did catch the department’s attention.

“We need to focus on some extra patrols in areas to help protect the property of the people of Clay County here lately,” Miller said.

The main strain on the department includes the amount of additional responsibilities for deputies along with existing patrols.

“We’re just taking the patrols that we’ve got and increasing their responsibilities,” Miller said. “We’re trying to be more proactive instead of reactive to it.”

Miller said the best things to do to prevent becoming a victim is maintain as much light on the property at night as possible and lock up all belongings.

“I know that’s difficult in some regions, but just try to secure your own stuff as best as you can,” Miller said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android