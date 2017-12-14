Increase in thefts has hit area county, Sheriff says - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Increase in thefts has hit area county, Sheriff says

Posted by Shelby Smithson, Reporter/Producer
CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

While we'd like to think Christmas is the season for goodwill and kind deeds, others see easy opportunities to steal.

Authorities in Clay County have seen an increase in home and car break-ins this holiday season.

Sheriff Terry Miller said it’s not a significant increase, but it did catch the department’s attention.

“We need to focus on some extra patrols in areas to help protect the property of the people of Clay County here lately,” Miller said.

The main strain on the department includes the amount of additional responsibilities for deputies along with existing patrols.

“We’re just taking the patrols that we’ve got and increasing their responsibilities,” Miller said. “We’re trying to be more proactive instead of reactive to it.”

Miller said the best things to do to prevent becoming a victim is maintain as much light on the property at night as possible and lock up all belongings.

“I know that’s difficult in some regions, but just try to secure your own stuff as best as you can,” Miller said.

    According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Allan Curtis Jones was sentenced to 24 years in prison Thursday night in connection with the murder of a man in Oct. 2016.

    According to Jonesboro Police and Fire Dispatch, firefighters are at the scene of a fully involved house in the 4700 block of Mitchell Drive in Jonesboro. 

    As we near the end of the year, and continue into budgeting season for most cities, there are some concerns about the city of Hardy’s support and monetary contribution to the Sharp County Library in Hardy.

