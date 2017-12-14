City considers allowing another form of transportation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City considers allowing another form of transportation

RECTOR, AR (KAIT) -

A text message has the city of Rector looking into allowing golf carts to travel on the roads.

A citizen sent Mayor Teresa Roofe a text message asking the city council to consider allowing golf carts on city roads.

Council member Lark Sigsby said this is something they never thought about before, but they are now researching the possibility.

“Our city attorney, Kim Dale, is looking into the state laws that would apply,” Sigsby said. “We heard some other towns have enacted similar ordinances, and we’re going to look at their ordinances and see considerations they have taken before we move any farther on it.”

Sigsby said she can see the possible benefits of allowing golf carts to travel city roads.

“If it’s possible, they would be able to scoot around town maybe from their home to church or downtown to the drugstore without having to get their car out,” Sigsby said. “There are some people that don’t have cars, and that might be a way to get around.”

Sigsby also said they are being sure to keep the safety of streets at the front of their minds.

“It could be a problem if the privilege is abused,” Sigsby said. “We would first and foremost, want it safe on the streets.”

Sigsby said they will continue the discussion at their next council meeting in January.

