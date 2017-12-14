Man given appeal bond in Mississippi Co. murder trial, prosecuto - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man given appeal bond in Mississippi Co. murder trial, prosecutor says

Allan Curtis Jones Allan Curtis Jones
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A Mississippi County circuit judge gave a $50,000 appeal bond Thursday night to a man convicted of second-degree murder in the death of another man.

Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer granted the bond for Allan Curtis Jones after the trial in Blytheville. 

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Jones was sentenced to 24 years in prison Thursday night in connection with the murder of a man in Oct. 2016.

Ellington said with the appeal bond, Jones can remain free as long as the case is being appealed to either the Arkansas Supreme Court or the Arkansas Court of Appeals. 

Ellington also said the state objected to the bond being given.

Earlier Thursday, Jones was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury of six men and six women in the death of Mike Wallace. Ellington said Jones received 18 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge as well as a six-year enhancement for committing a felony while using a firearm. 

Authorities had alleged that the murder was over an argument dealing with the herbicide dicamba

Ellington said the state was represented by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Curtis Walker and Gina Knight and that both attorneys presented their case effectively.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Clay County SO, ASP investigate woman's death

    Clay County SO, ASP investigate woman's death

    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:21 PM EST2017-12-15 03:21:34 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:40 PM EST2017-12-15 04:40:07 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Clay County authorities are attempting to get information from the public in a death investigation, Sheriff Terry Miller said Thursday. 

    Clay County authorities are attempting to get information from the public in a death investigation, Sheriff Terry Miller said Thursday. 

  • People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

    People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-15 04:38:44 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.  

    Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.  

  • Sister Rosetta Tharpe nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    Sister Rosetta Tharpe nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:45 PM EST2017-12-15 03:45:44 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-15 04:38:29 GMT
    Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Source: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Website)Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Source: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Website)

    A guitarist and singer from Cotton Plant, who served as a role model for several area musicians who later became famous, was recently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

    A guitarist and singer from Cotton Plant, who served as a role model for several area musicians who later became famous, was recently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly