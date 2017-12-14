Man given appeal bond in Mississippi Co. murder trial, prosecutor says

A Mississippi County circuit judge gave a $50,000 appeal bond Thursday night to a man convicted of second-degree murder in the death of another man.

Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer granted the bond for Allan Curtis Jones after the trial in Blytheville.

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Jones was sentenced to 24 years in prison Thursday night in connection with the murder of a man in Oct. 2016.

Ellington said with the appeal bond, Jones can remain free as long as the case is being appealed to either the Arkansas Supreme Court or the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

Ellington also said the state objected to the bond being given.

Earlier Thursday, Jones was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury of six men and six women in the death of Mike Wallace. Ellington said Jones received 18 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge as well as a six-year enhancement for committing a felony while using a firearm.

Authorities had alleged that the murder was over an argument dealing with the herbicide dicamba .

Ellington said the state was represented by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Curtis Walker and Gina Knight and that both attorneys presented their case effectively.

