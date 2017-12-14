A Better Region 8: Shop with a Cop

It's something that most of us have experienced. You pass a law enforcement officer sitting in their car. They pull out, turn on their blue lights and pull you over. It's almost never good news when that happens right?

Region 8 News journalist Japhanie Gray shined the spotlight on the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and their mission to make getting pulled over good news.

They put a new twist on Shop with a Cop. One by one, the deputies pulled over drivers to give presents to the children inside the vehicles.

The presents they gave were made possible through a generous donation.

Captain Ricky Morales told us the story of two elderly gentlemen fishing on the White River and their boat stalled several miles away. The Deputies went out and saved them and in return, they gave them a little over $150 to go buy Christmas presents for kids. The department was able to buy 15 gifts for 15 boys and girls. The gifts ranged anywhere from a drone to scooters, to a Barbie doll.

Every child and parent drove off happy which is something Morales said is the greatest gift for them.

The smiles tell the story and prove that law enforcement officers are people too.

Following the example of the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and putting smiles on the faces of children creates "good news" stories and makes this a better Region 8.

