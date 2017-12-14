JFD battles house fire, dispatch says - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

JFD battles house fire, dispatch says

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Jonesboro Police and Fire Dispatch, firefighters are at the scene of a fully involved house fire in the 4700 block of Mitchell Drive in Jonesboro. 

Several fire trucks have been sent to the scene. 

