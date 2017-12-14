Jonesboro FD responds to house fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro FD responds to house fire

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Jonesboro Police and Fire Dispatch, firefighters were called to a fully involved house fire in the 4700-block of Mitchell Drive in Jonesboro Thursday. 

Several fire trucks were dispatched to the scene. 

According to fire officials, nobody was at home when the fire started and no injuries have been reported.

Officials are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

