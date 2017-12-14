Group seeks to renovate Water Wheel in Sharp County

A landmark in Sharp County may soon be on the way to being refurbished, with a group helping to make it happen.

The non-profit organization called the Water Wheel Garden is seeking to renovate the Morgan Mill Water Wheel in Williford. Tom Bell began working on the project when his daughter became interested in it several years ago.

The group has also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the repairs.

Bell said residents are working to repair the bearings and get the landmark working again. Also, there have been donations with one person dropping off several buckets to put on the wheel, Bell said.

The work on the project has been inspiring, Bell said, noting people can help in different ways.

"If they've got wood laying in the yard, bring in on down. If they've got extra dirt that they don't know what to do with, we need to shore up the bridge," Bell said. "If they've got an extra $5."

An old trolley from Memphis will also play a role, Bell said. Once the wheel works again, the trolley will be used to make lunches for a $12 donation to the project.

