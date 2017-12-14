Group seeks to renovate Water Wheel in Sharp County - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Group seeks to renovate Water Wheel in Sharp County

A group is seeking to renovate the Morgan Mill Water Wheel in Sharp County. (Source: KAIT) A group is seeking to renovate the Morgan Mill Water Wheel in Sharp County. (Source: KAIT)
SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A landmark in Sharp County may soon be on the way to being refurbished, with a group helping to make it happen. 

The non-profit organization called the Water Wheel Garden is seeking to renovate the Morgan Mill Water Wheel in Williford. Tom Bell began working on the project when his daughter became interested in it several years ago. 

The group has also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the repairs. 

Bell said residents are working to repair the bearings and get the landmark working again. Also, there have been donations with one person dropping off several buckets to put on the wheel, Bell said. 

The work on the project has been inspiring, Bell said, noting people can help in different ways. 

"If they've got wood laying in the yard, bring in on down. If they've got extra dirt that they don't know what to do with, we need to shore up the bridge," Bell said. "If they've got an extra $5." 

An old trolley from Memphis will also play a role, Bell said. Once the wheel works again, the trolley will be used to make lunches for a $12 donation to the project. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Clay County SO, ASP investigate woman's death

    Clay County SO, ASP investigate woman's death

    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:21 PM EST2017-12-15 03:21:34 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:40 PM EST2017-12-15 04:40:07 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Clay County authorities are attempting to get information from the public in a death investigation, Sheriff Terry Miller said Thursday. 

    Clay County authorities are attempting to get information from the public in a death investigation, Sheriff Terry Miller said Thursday. 

  • People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

    People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-15 04:38:44 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.  

    Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.  

  • Sister Rosetta Tharpe nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    Sister Rosetta Tharpe nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:45 PM EST2017-12-15 03:45:44 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-15 04:38:29 GMT
    Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Source: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Website)Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Source: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Website)

    A guitarist and singer from Cotton Plant, who served as a role model for several area musicians who later became famous, was recently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

    A guitarist and singer from Cotton Plant, who served as a role model for several area musicians who later became famous, was recently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly