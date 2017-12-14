Clay County SO, ASP investigate woman's death

Clay County authorities are attempting to get information from the public in a death investigation, Sheriff Terry Miller said Thursday.

Authorities found the body of Vanessa Fraine in October in a mobile home on Clay County Road 250 near Knobel, Miller said.

Officials have been trying to find out what happened to the woman. However, officials with the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock could not determine the cause of death.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is also helping with the investigation, Miller said.

Miller said anyone with information on the case should contact the Clay County Sheriff's Department at 870-598-2270.

