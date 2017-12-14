Sister Rosetta Tharpe nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sister Rosetta Tharpe nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Source: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Website) Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Source: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Website)
WOODRUFF COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A guitarist and singer from Cotton Plant was recently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who grew up in Woodruff County, was one of several artists to be nominated for the hall of fame in Cleveland. According to her biography on the Hall of Fame website, Tharpe had a song in 1938 called "Rock Me" and was responsible for the first performance on stage for Little Richard. 

She also sang songs like "Shout, Sister Shout" and "Jericho." 

Tharpe had a gospel and folk sound, inspiring Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and fellow Arkansan Johnny Cash in their careers.

Anyone interested in voting for Tharpe to be inducted can go to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website for more information. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Clay County SO, ASP investigate woman's death

    Clay County SO, ASP investigate woman's death

    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:21 PM EST2017-12-15 03:21:34 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:40 PM EST2017-12-15 04:40:07 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Clay County authorities are attempting to get information from the public in a death investigation, Sheriff Terry Miller said Thursday. 

    Clay County authorities are attempting to get information from the public in a death investigation, Sheriff Terry Miller said Thursday. 

  • People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

    People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-15 04:38:44 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.  

    Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.  

  • Sister Rosetta Tharpe nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    Sister Rosetta Tharpe nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:45 PM EST2017-12-15 03:45:44 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-15 04:38:29 GMT
    Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Source: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Website)Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Source: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Website)

    A guitarist and singer from Cotton Plant, who served as a role model for several area musicians who later became famous, was recently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

    A guitarist and singer from Cotton Plant, who served as a role model for several area musicians who later became famous, was recently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly