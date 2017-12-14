Sister Rosetta Tharpe nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

A guitarist and singer from Cotton Plant was recently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who grew up in Woodruff County, was one of several artists to be nominated for the hall of fame in Cleveland. According to her biography on the Hall of Fame website , Tharpe had a song in 1938 called "Rock Me" and was responsible for the first performance on stage for Little Richard.

She also sang songs like "Shout, Sister Shout" and "Jericho."

Tharpe had a gospel and folk sound, inspiring Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and fellow Arkansan Johnny Cash in their careers.

Anyone interested in voting for Tharpe to be inducted can go to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website for more information.

