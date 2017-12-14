Newport police investigates vehicle vandalism

Newport police Lt. Allen Edwards spoke Thursday about vandalism of vehicles along Malcolm Avenue in Newport. (Source: KAIT)

Vehicles driving along Malcolm Avenue in Newport are in the line of fire as juveniles have been suspected of throwing rocks and causing damage. That is according to Newport police.

Lieutenant Allen Edwards said in the last couple of weeks, they have had multiple cases of the damage happening in the same area.

“We have had about six reports of people having their vehicle damaged,” said Edwards. “That’s not including people who haven’t file a report yet.”

He said they suspect juveniles are going to the road side of the busy roadway to throw bricks, asphalt and other hard objects at oncoming traffic.

“They are causing paint chipping, dents, broken windows,” said Edwards. “The dollar amount can vary from $200 in damage up.”

Edwards said this is not the first time they have had to deal with this.

“Back in the spring, we had several similar reports in a different area,” said Edwards. “We talked to a lot of juveniles and found out it an activity called tagging.”

Edwards said tagging is where kids will throw things at cars for entertainment only to brag about the crime at school later.

“So far, we do not have any suspects but if people would report where this is taking place, we will have a higher police presence in the area," Edwards said.

Edwards said if you have any information, you are urged to call the department at 870-523-2722.

