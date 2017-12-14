A-State: Live from Montgomery

The A-State defensive line sings "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" Thursday after practice for the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. (Source: KAIT)

As the A-State Red Wolves continued to prepare Thursday for Saturday's Raycom Media Camellia Bowl game against Middle Tennessee, a bowl game also gives players an opportunity to learn about history and have some fun.

The Red Wolves had the opportunity to visit the Rosa Parks Museum Thursday and had a barbecue dinner Thursday night.

The team started with a practice Thursday morning with a practice that was closed to the public.

After practice, the team including the defensive line wearing Santa hats had the chance to sing a Christmas song.

"1-2-3, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, had a very shiny nose, And if you ever saw it, you would even say it glows," the defensive line sang.

"All of the other reindeer used to laugh and call him names, They never let poor Rudolph, Join in any reindeer games."

Friday's practice is a walkthrough practice, with kickoff set at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

