A-State: Live from Montgomery - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State: Live from Montgomery

The A-State defensive line sings "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" Thursday after practice for the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. (Source: KAIT) The A-State defensive line sings "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" Thursday after practice for the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. (Source: KAIT)
MONTGOMERY, AL (KAIT) -

As the A-State Red Wolves continued to prepare Thursday for Saturday's Raycom Media Camellia Bowl game against Middle Tennessee, a bowl game also gives players an opportunity to learn about history and have some fun. 

The Red Wolves had the opportunity to visit the Rosa Parks Museum Thursday and had a barbecue dinner Thursday night. 

The team started with a practice Thursday morning with a practice that was closed to the public. 

After practice, the team including the defensive line wearing Santa hats had the chance to sing a Christmas song. 

"1-2-3, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, had a very shiny nose, And if you ever saw it, you would even say it glows," the defensive line sang. 

"All of the other reindeer used to laugh and call him names, They never let poor Rudolph, Join in any reindeer games." 

Friday's practice is a walkthrough practice, with kickoff set at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Clay County SO, ASP investigate woman's death

    Clay County SO, ASP investigate woman's death

    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:21 PM EST2017-12-15 03:21:34 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:40 PM EST2017-12-15 04:40:07 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Clay County authorities are attempting to get information from the public in a death investigation, Sheriff Terry Miller said Thursday. 

    Clay County authorities are attempting to get information from the public in a death investigation, Sheriff Terry Miller said Thursday. 

  • People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

    People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-15 04:38:44 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.  

    Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.  

  • Sister Rosetta Tharpe nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    Sister Rosetta Tharpe nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:45 PM EST2017-12-15 03:45:44 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:38 PM EST2017-12-15 04:38:29 GMT
    Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Source: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Website)Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Source: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Website)

    A guitarist and singer from Cotton Plant, who served as a role model for several area musicians who later became famous, was recently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

    A guitarist and singer from Cotton Plant, who served as a role model for several area musicians who later became famous, was recently nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly