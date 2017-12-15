Man killed in crash following police chase

A Wynne man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Cross County.

According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer TFC. Liz Chapman, ASP investigated the crash but was not involved in the pursuit with the Wynne Police Department.

A preliminary fatal crash report from ASP detailed the actual crash. It stated that Mark Halk, 34, of Wynne was driving a Dodge car when he did not stop at a red light at the intersection of Hamilton and Falls Boulevard in Wynne hitting a truck. The crash happened just before 9 p.m.

The report said he lost control of his car and hit a utility pole.

Region 8 News has reached out to the Wynne Police Department for more information about the pursuit.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android