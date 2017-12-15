Man killed in crash following police chase - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man killed in crash following police chase

(Source: AP Graphics Bank)
WYNNE, AR (KAIT) -

A Wynne man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Cross County.

According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer TFC. Liz Chapman, ASP investigated the crash but was not involved in the pursuit with the Wynne Police Department.

A preliminary fatal crash report from ASP detailed the actual crash. It stated that Mark Halk, 34, of Wynne was driving a Dodge car when he did not stop at a red light at the intersection of Hamilton and Falls Boulevard in Wynne hitting a truck. The crash happened just before 9 p.m.

The report said he lost control of his car and hit a utility pole.

Region 8 News has reached out to the Wynne Police Department for more information about the pursuit.

