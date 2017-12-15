Hendrix College to build new creative quad in 2018

Students on the campus of Hendrix College in Conway will see more construction in the Spring as the school begins work building the Miller Creative Quad.

According to a news release, the new $24 million mixed-use project will include two buildings that will combine class space for the creative arts and student housing.

The new facility will be built on the site of Hulen Hall, which will be torn down during the school's winter break.

The south building of the Creative Quad will include music practice rooms, faculty offices and a digital music lab. It'll also include an auditorium with an industry-standard film screening room.

According to the release, a focal point of the north building will be the new Windgate Museum of Art.

Inside the Creative Quad will be two new residence halls on the second and third floors of the two buildings. The living spaces will house up to 100 students.

The Miller Creative Quad is named for Hendrix alumnus and Board of Trustees member Carolyn Miller and her husband David B. Miller of Dallas, Texas.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android